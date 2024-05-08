Advertisement

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the timeless love story Arya, the team behind the film gathered for a grand event in Hyderabad. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Dil Raju, Arya starring Allu Arjun and Anu Mehta left a mark on Telugu cinema. However, the makers of the film revealed at the event that Allu Arjun was not the first choice for them.

Who was the first choice for Arya?

At the event, Dil Raju shared an intriguing anecdote, revealing that the script was initially pitched to Ravi Teja and later to Prabhas, who was unavailable due to prior commitments. It was during a special screening of Dil that Allu Arjun unexpectedly made an appearance, prompting Dil Raju to recognise him as the perfect fit for the titular role.

He said, "We initially narrated the script to Ravi Teja Garu, and he liked it. Then, we approached Prabhas. He was busy with two other films. We arranged a special screening of Dil to Tharun in Prasad Labs. Sukumar and I were talking about Arya. Suddenly, Allu Arjun arrived there. I felt he would be the perfect choice for Arya’s character."

We narrated #Nachiketha (#Arya) story to #Ravi, #Prabhas - #Dilraju



Sukumar on choosing Allu Arjun for Arya

Sukumar echoed Dil Raju's sentiment, admitting that while Prabhas was considered, it was Allu Arjun's presence that convinced him of the actor's suitability for the role. Despite initial setbacks and suggestions for script changes, the collaborative effort of the team, including Allu Arvind, ensured the realisation of Arya.

He said, "I narrated the story to Prabhas. I wasn’t sure if he could fit the bill. Prabhas also felt the same. When I saw Bunny at the special preview of Dil, I was amazed by his body language and persona. Before Arya, Bunny had heard about 71 scripts, but he wasn’t satisfied with them. Then I narrated the first half to him, and he was on cloud nine after the narration."