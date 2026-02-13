Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Pasupu Ritual, New Mom Upasana Kamineni Marks Her Attendance

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy have officially kicked off their wedding festivities with an intimate pre-wedding ritual. The celebrations begin on a traditional and vibrant note at the Allu residence with a pasupu function.

The groom-to-be shared a few moments from the intimate ceremony on his social media and wrote, "Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function..."

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, actor Ram Charan’s wife and a new mother who recently welcomed twins, also attended the event. She looked glowing in a traditional outfit.

Allu Sirish’s video montage highlights the auspicious ‘Pasupu’ ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual in Telugu families. The décor features bright yellow marigolds and white floral garlands. Floral hangings decorate the entrance, while an elegantly designed backdrop with detailed flower arrangements creates a festive atmosphere.

Later in the video, the women in the family perform rituals in front of a deity idol placed on a beautifully decorated pedestal.

Allu Sirish appears cheerful as he stands beside the elders, wearing a simple traditional outfit and smiling warmly.

The Pasupu function, also known as Pasupu Kottadam or Danchadam, is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual. During this ceremony, family members actively pound raw turmeric roots into a paste using a mortar and pestle. It marks the official beginning of the wedding celebrations and represents purity, prosperity, and blessings for both the bride and groom.

In December, Sirish announced his wedding date. He revealed that he would marry Nayanika on March 6, the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.