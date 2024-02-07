Advertisement

Suhas has just seen through the release of his first 2024 film - Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The romantic action comedy drama, directed by Dushyanth Katikineni, released in theatres on February 2. The first impressions of the film, shared by netizens appear largely positive with actress Sharanya Pradeep in particular, receiving immense praise.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band first impressions



The makers of Ambajipeta Marriage Band had organised elaborate promotions for their film in order to get word of its release out. The Suhas starrer has finally marked its release in theatres and with the looks of the film's first impressions from netizens, Ambajipeta Marriage Band has the potential to turn into a runaway hit. Recurring impressions suggest that actress Sharanya Pradeep has been the highlight in the film along with the second half packing more punch in than the first.

#AmbajipetaMarraigeBand - It could've been great but it's still a good watch! The first half was regular but engages with #Suhas innocence charm and #ShivaniNagaram! Second half is the real deal, from pre interval till the climax.#AMBReview 🔥 @ActorSuhas @shivani_nagaram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OfxHCmHDZF — Vishnu Writes (@VishnuWrites) February 2, 2024

Police Station Scene and #SaranyaPradeep vs Villain Nithin Prasanna fight. Saranya gets career defining role as Padma and she uses it full fledgedly👏💥



A good 2nd half saves the cinema!#AmbajipetaMarriageBand #AMBReview #Suhas @shivani_nagaram @GA2Official @actorsuhas 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3FO9ZZNt6T — Vishnu Writes (@VishnuWrites) February 2, 2024

Regular story but too good scenes and dialogues..



Suhas performance, Love track, BGM, Songs, Dialogues👏👏 👍👍



Saranya acting&scenes 💥💥



Very Good Village backdrop Intense Emotional Drama 👍👍#AMBReview#AmbajipetaMarraigeBand https://t.co/lDylvQnkNw pic.twitter.com/94uxu41Exa — Gani (@RepuExamUndhiRa) February 1, 2024



What is Ambajipeta Marriage Band about?



The story of Ambajipeta Marriage Band is based in the village of Ambajipet in East Godavari district. Suhas and Sharanya Pradeep plays twins Malli and Padma who get entangled in their respective romances.

Inter-caste marriage as a theme stands particularly highlighted in the film through the lens of the primary character's romances. The film rides high on emotions spotlighting the transformation of sibling bond.