Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:58 IST
Ambajipeta Marriage Band First Impression: Sharanya Pradeep Steals The Show In Suhas-Shivani Film
Ambajipeta Marriage Band released in theatres on February 2. Directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni the film stars Suhas, Shivani and Sharanya Pradeep among others.
Suhas has just seen through the release of his first 2024 film - Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The romantic action comedy drama, directed by Dushyanth Katikineni, released in theatres on February 2. The first impressions of the film, shared by netizens appear largely positive with actress Sharanya Pradeep in particular, receiving immense praise.
Ambajipeta Marriage Band first impressions
The makers of Ambajipeta Marriage Band had organised elaborate promotions for their film in order to get word of its release out. The Suhas starrer has finally marked its release in theatres and with the looks of the film's first impressions from netizens, Ambajipeta Marriage Band has the potential to turn into a runaway hit. Recurring impressions suggest that actress Sharanya Pradeep has been the highlight in the film along with the second half packing more punch in than the first.
A social media user wrote, "#AmbajipetaMarraigeBand - It could've been great but it's still a good watch! The first half was regular but engages with #Suhas innocence charm and #ShivaniNagaram! Second half is the real deal, from pre interval till the climax." Another social media user shared their perspective on the film, writing, "Police Station Scene and #SaranyaPradeep vs Villain Nithin Prasanna fight. Saranya gets career defining role as Padma and she uses it full fledgedly A good 2nd half saves the cinema!" Another first impression of the film summarised, "Regular story but too good scenes and dialogues..Suhas performance, Love track, BGM, Songs, Dialogues Saranya acting&scenes Very Good Village backdrop Intense Emotional Drama"
What is Ambajipeta Marriage Band about?
The story of Ambajipeta Marriage Band is based in the village of Ambajipet in East Godavari district. Suhas and Sharanya Pradeep plays twins Malli and Padma who get entangled in their respective romances.
Inter-caste marriage as a theme stands particularly highlighted in the film through the lens of the primary character's romances. The film rides high on emotions spotlighting the transformation of sibling bond.
