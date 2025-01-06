Amid Bollywood Vs South Debate, Chiranjeevi Reveals He Always Wanted A 'Mega Family' Like The Kapoors In Hindi Cinema

Chiranjeevi is one of the few stars who has enjoyed incredible longevity throughout their career. The veteran actor attended the APTA Katalyst Global Business Conference in Hyderabad on Sunday and spoke of his family's success.

Chiranjeevi on being mega family: It's only possible due to the love

During his appearance at the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) Katalyst 2025 conference, Chiranjeevi, spoke about the success of his family members- his son Ram Charan and brother Pawan Kalyan. He said, “"I spoke about my achievements here…Pawan Kalyan is my achievement; Ram Charan is my achievement; all the kids in my family are my achievements. I feel accomplished when I look at them."

Chiranjeevi's dream of mega family | Source: Instagram

Chiranjeevi further revealed how he wanted to have family like the Kapoors. He said, “"Recently, Pawan reminded me of something I said years ago. I've always wanted the Mega family to be like Raj Kapoor's. Pawan told me I believed it with such conviction that we're here today. I thanked God when a newspaper called us the Kapoor family of the south. It's only possible due to the love we received from the audience."

What’s next for Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan?

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. It will star Trisha, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The film is schedule to release in theatres on January 10 this year. Chiranjeevi also has untitled project with Srikanth Odela (reportedly). He was last seen in Bhola Shankar in 2023.

File photo of Chiranjeevi | Source: IMDb

Ram Charan will next be seen in Game Changer, which is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

Poster of Game Changer | Source: Instagram

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 2023 release Bro. The film, which featured the actor in the role of the God of Time, saw him share screen space with real-life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has in his lineup, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

File photo of Pawan Kalyan | Source: IMDb