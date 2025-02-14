Amid Boycott Laila Trend, Vishwak Sen Issues Clarification On Prudhvi’s Controversial Political Comment

Boycott Laila has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) ever since the pre-release event of the movie. The film hit the big screens today, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The film hit the big screens today and Vishwak Sen urged audience to not judge the movie based on the controversy and requested them to support the film.

Pointing out that hatred will take us nowhere, actor Vishwak Sen, whose film Laila is hitting screens today, has appealed for support from audiences to his film, saying that a lot of people's lives are dependent on this film.

In a video clip which he posted on his X timeline, Vishwak Sen said, “Namaste to all. A lot of misunderstanding has happened. A lot of disturbances have happened but on behalf of my team and myself, I even tendered an apology even though we did not commit any mistake. What I told during the pre-release event is also the same thing. Hatred will take us nowhere. Everyone should reduce their anger and misunderstandings.”

Stating that he was one among the people, Vishwak Sen further said, “You are the one who has pulled me up until here. If I win, it means you have won. If you encourage me, I will be able to do a lot many good roles.”

Pointing out that Laila was releasing, he said, “We need all your support." The actor went on to add, “We will make you laugh till your tummy aches. Our intention is to only make you laugh. There are a lot of new people in this film. New director, new heroine -- a lot of people's lives are dependent on this film. Our intention is to make good cinema. That is all.” Urging people not to mix the developments that had occurred with watching the film, He said, “At least now, let us all cool down. Let's watch Laila. You will laugh a lot. We need your support.”

Vishwak Sen’s appeal comes in the wake of a controversy that erupted over some remarks made by actor Prudhvi Raj during a pre-release event of the film some days ago. A section of those on social media called for the boycott of Laila after some of Prudhvi’s statements were viewed as the actor taking a dig at the YSR Congress Party.