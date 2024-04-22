Advertisement

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Sunday revealed the character teaser of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee, from the highly anticipated film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The character of Big B was shown briefly in the teaser of the film unveiled last year, but the new 1-minute clip gave a better glimpse at what is in store for his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

New clip teases Big B's mysterious look in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was aired on TV ahead of Sunday evening's IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

‘KALKI 2898 AD’: AMITABH BACHCHAN AS ASHWATTHAMA… WATCH THE GLIMPSE HERE… #AmitabhBachchan as #Ashwatthama in #Kalki2898AD… The glimpse was unveiled in #Nemawar [#MadhyaPradesh] today.



Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #KamalHaasan, #Prabhas,#DeepikaPadukone and #DishaPatani…… pic.twitter.com/g1jxrQ5MrO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh)

In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says. In no time, the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD went viral on social media. Big B has been de-aged in the movie digitally.

Amitabh Bachchan praises the vision of team Kalki 2898 AD

Earlier in the day, Bachchan described working on the magnum opus as 'an experience for me like no other'. "The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence .. (sic)" he wrote.

T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..#Kalki2898AD #Vyjayanthimovies pic.twitter.com/RZE8di5AU0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

Kalki 2898 AD, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers. Also starring Disha Patani, the film will be released worldwide on May 9.

(With PTI inputs)