Anil Sharma Excited For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Says 'It Will Create More Gadar'

Allu Arjun treated his fans with the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule on his birthday on April 8. From the time of its release, the teaser of the film has gained significant buzz. Days after, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma gave a shoutout to Pushpa 2 and praised Allu Arjun for his dedication to the role and his screen presence.

Anil Sharma praises Pushpa 2 teaser

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma watched the teaser of Pushpa 2 and was surprised by Allu Arjun's on screen presence. He took to his social media handle X and expressed his excitement for the film. He further stated that last year his film shattered records at the box office in August and new Pushpa 2 will create more "Gadar".

Just saw #pushpa2 teaser .. excited .. last year 15 aug #gadar2 created Gadar at box off this year #Pushpa2TheRule will creat more Gadar .. my best wishes .. congratulations to audiences, film industry n entire team of movie .. specially @alluarjun .. his looks n presence is… — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir)

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser leaves netizens amazed

The teaser of the highly-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule featured the actor in a powerful avatar exuding swag and intensity in every shot. To top things off, DSP’s music complimented the teaser with its beats and heart-racing background music. The teaser showcased the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a 4-day festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana.

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun)

Director Sukumar has recreated the festival in the film and the teaser was just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence where Allu Arjun dressed in a saree was seen bashing what appeared to be goons. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be reprising their roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will hit the theatres on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.