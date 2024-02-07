Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Visits Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi

Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela visited megastar Chiranjeevi days after he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan honour.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
A File Photo Of Chiranjeevi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:X
  • 3 min read
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is basking in the success of his recent outing. The director recently visited megastar Chiranjeevi, who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan this year. A photo of the actor-director duo midst of a conversation is doing rounds on social media. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga congratulates Padma Award honouree, Chiranjeevi 

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to star Chiranjeevi after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India. A photograph of the meeting at the star’s home is doing the rounds on X. The two filmmakers seemed to visit Chiranjeevi to congratulate the veteran actor for the achievement. In the image, the three are seen engaged in a conversation.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the actor and director took to the comment section to extend wishes. Some even requested the Arjun Reddy hitmaker to make a film with the veteran actor. 

Chiranjeevi reacts to the Padma honour

On January 25, as soon as the awards were announced, the megastar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his gratitude. The star was given the honour on the eve of Republic Day. A day after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, he in a video thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition.” In the clip, Chiranjeevi said: “After hearing this news, I became speechless.”

“I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and my sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. He added: “On screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.” “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”

 

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

