Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Visits Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to star Chiranjeevi after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India. A photograph of the meeting at the star’s home is doing the rounds on X. The two filmmakers seemed to visit Chiranjeevi to congratulate the veteran actor for the achievement. In the image, the three are seen engaged in a conversation.

MEGA STAR ✨ CULT FAN Sensational Director #SandeepReddyVanga and Blockbuster Dasara Director #SrikanthOdela met Chiranjeevi garu at his Residence and Conveyed their heartfelt wishes to him for the Prestigious #PadmaVibhushan award 💐@KChiruTweets ☺️❤️ @imvangasandeep pic.twitter.com/yeO0cPJOjS — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) January 27, 2024

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the actor and director took to the comment section to extend wishes. Some even requested the Arjun Reddy hitmaker to make a film with the veteran actor.

Chiranjeevi reacts to the Padma honour

On January 25, as soon as the awards were announced, the megastar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his gratitude. The star was given the honour on the eve of Republic Day. A day after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, he in a video thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition.” In the clip, Chiranjeevi said: “After hearing this news, I became speechless.”

“I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and my sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. He added: “On screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.” “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”