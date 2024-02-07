Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:40 IST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Trivikram Srinivas Meet Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi To Congratulate Him
Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan honour sparked joy among Tollywood celebs. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Trivikram Srinivas met the Megastar personally.
On the 75th Republic Day, Chiranjeevi who is the Megastar of the Indian cinema, was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. The award is the second-highest civilian hounour in India. The Godfather star received the Padma Vibhushan award for his contribution to the development and growth of art in Indian cinema.
Big names of Tollywood celebrate Chiranjeevi's honour
Expressing heartfelt gratitude through a video, Chiranjeevi conveyed appreciation for the government's recognition and the unwavering support of his fans. Following the post, a stream of Tollywood celebrities visited him. Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, producer Dil Raju, and more extended their congratulations on January 26.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Trivikram visit Chiranjeevi
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga visited the Megastar along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela. The meeting showcased their admiration and respect for Chiranjeevi. Additionally, producer S. Radhakrishna (Chinababu) and director Trivikram Srinivas shared their joy by visiting the Padma Vibhushan awardee.
Other Tollywood stars, including Satyadev, Kiran Abbavaram, Saptagiri, Venu Yeldandi, Jani Master, and directors like Buchi Babu Sana, K. Vassishta, Y. Ravi Shankar, and K.S Ravindra (Bobby), joined the celebrations. The visits reflected the camaraderie and warmth within the Telugu film industry.
Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his 156th film, Vishwambhara which is a pan-Indian venture directed by K Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The motion poster teases an exciting fantasy-action spectacle, heightening anticipation among fans for this milestone project.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:40 IST
