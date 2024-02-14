Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Animal Star Triptii Dimri Loses Out On Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Due To 'Huge Fees'?

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD 12 was put on hold as the actor wrapped up filming for Family Star. The former's cast has a new update on the horizon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:tripti_dimri/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 2023 release Kushi which featured him opposite good friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This year, the actor has two big projects in his kitty so far, one of which - Family Star, he has already concluded filming for. The other project in question, VD 12 remains halted with no clarity thus far on the leading lady for the film.

Is Sreeleela back on board for VD 12?


VD 12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, had gone on floors late last year with Vijay Deverakonda leading the film. At the time, Sreeleela had been confirmed to be the spy thriller's leading lady. However, Deverakonda intentionally hit pause on the film so as to commence shooting for Parasuram's Family Star, which notably features him opposite Mrunal Thakur. When news of VD 12 being resumed surfaced, it was accompanied by reports of Sreeleela having bowed out of the film owing to her inability to provide new dates, a result of the film's sudden postponement.

Around the same time, rumours of Triptii Dimri being confirmed for the project also started doing rounds of the internet. The latest development, as per a Gulte report, is that issues over allocation of dates coupled with Triptii reportedly charging a high fee for the film post the success of Animal have led the makers to consider their original choice, Sreeleela for VD 12. The report also states how Sreeleela has reportedly sent out feelers about not minding coming back to the project now that Rukmini Vasanth - another name that had been in the running to star opposite Vijay - has gotten busy for her next with Sithara Entertainment. VD 12 is set to go on floors in the first week of April, as per media reports.

Has Triptii Dimri hiked her fee post the success of Animal?


Triptii Dimri last appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the role of Zoya - now more popularly recognised as Bhabhi 2. The extended cameo featured Triptii's Zoya star opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh as the two characters indulge in an extramarital affair. The cameo brought Triptii into the limelight.

As per a Lifestyle Asia report, the actress was paid a sum of ₹40 lakhs. The latest update suggests that Triptii may be losing out on VD 12 owing to a hiked fee. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

