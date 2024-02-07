English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

VD 12: Triptii Dimri Replaces Sreeleela Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In Gowtam Tinnanuri Movie?

Vijay Deverakonda has completed filming for Parasuram's Family Star, a project he prioritised over Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD 12, which currently stands halted.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:tripti_dimri/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Gowtam Tinnanuri's next, currently tentatively titled VD 12, has been on a quite the halt since last year. Vijay Deverakonda hit pause on Tinnanuri's project to start work on Parasuram's Family Star. A recent update however - that too a rather crucial detail about the film's primary cast - has now been doing the rounds of the internet.

Has the leading lady of VD 12 been replaced?


VD 12 has been through its fair share of delays, particularly owing to Vijay Deverakonda prioritising Parasuram's Family Star over the former. However, now a major detail about the film has come to light regarding the film's leading pair. While Vijay Deverakonda is very much still a part of the project, the same cannot be affirmatively be said about the leading lady. 

For the unversed, Sreeleela had originally been signed on to star opposite Vijay in the espionage thriller. However, as per a recent Gulte report, Sreeleela is now unable to adjust her dates for VD 12. Though this news is yet to be officially confirmed, the reports further suggest that the makers of the film have now approached Triptii Dimri who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal - a role she was rather appreciated for. The makers reportedly also have another name in mind - Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her role in Sapta Saagaralu Daati.

There were reports of VD 12 being shelved


Vijay Deverakonda had only just commenced filming for VD 12 before he chose to prioritise Parasuram's Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Deverakonda appreciably completed filming for Family Star in one stretch. However, the long halt on VD 12 led to several speculations about the film's fate.

That being said, the film is reportedly all set to resume filming from March of 2024. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

