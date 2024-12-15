Anushka Shetty Starrer Ghaati Locks April 2025 Release Date

Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial "Ghaati", featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead, will hit theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025.

The film marks the second collaboration between the "Baahubali" star and the filmmaker after 2010's "Vedam".

"Ghaati" is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

UV Creations announced the release date of the movie on its official X handle.

"'The Queen', at her best, will reign at the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 18th APRIL, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty @DirKrish @UV_Creations @FirstFrame_Ent," read the caption of the post.

"Ghaati" will be "an intense, gripping exploration of the grey areas between right and wrong, where true legends are forged," the makers said in a press release.

Nagavelli Vidya Sagar has composed the music for the film with dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra.