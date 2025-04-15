Are Indian Directors 'Dreaming' About Christopher Nolan's Inception Concept Being Theirs?

Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) remains a landmark movie in the sci-fi genre. Upon its re-release in India in February this year, it witnessed a good audience response. However, the idea of the film may not have been limited to Nolan.

Aamir Khan had earlier revealed that Rajkumar Hirani had an idea similar to the Hollywood film. They went on to change the climax of the Film PK (2014) because it appeared to the director that the audience might compare it to Inception. The changed resolution was something that Aamir and Hirani didn't agree on, but it was the only solution they found that would make their movie not appear similar to Inception.

PK released in 2014 | Image: X

“Raju and me weren’t happy with the final resolution of PK. In fact, he had thought of something else altogether. But then Nolan’s Inception hit the screens. We wanted to explore the idea about how we could change anyone’s thinking by going into their mind. But then, Inception released, and Raju was convinced that people would say he stole the idea from the Nolan film," Aamir told Just Too Filmy.

The actor even told Rajkumar at one point to forget about Inception. “Let people say we have copied Inception, we will say we haven’t. Every film is unique. Sometimes concepts match but someone like Raju, will have his own take on it. I told him not to change. He said no we have to,” Aamir further shared.

Now, Nag Ashiwn has claimed that an idea similar to Inception had occurred to him in 2008. When the trailer of Nolan's sci-fi film released in 2010, he dropped his idea. "It affected me so deeply that I went into depression for a week," the Kalki 2898 AD director said while revealing his thoughts after he found his now-shelved movie idea similar to Inception.

Nag Ashwin is working on Kalki 2898 AD sequel | Image: IMDb