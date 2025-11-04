Updated 4 November 2025 at 09:17 IST
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Starrer Registers Sharp Decline On Monday, Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer earned ₹1.65 crore on Monday in India.
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer is struggling at the box office despite earning positive reviews from critics and the audience. The movie, which opened at over ₹10 crore, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, failing the test.
Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 4
According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹1.65 crore at the box office on Monday. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹26 crore. Despite earning low, it has beaten Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release's four-day record. It earned only ₹5.96 crore at the box office in India.
Baahubali: The Epic had an overall 15.35 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with maximum recorded in Hyderabad (21.50 per cent).
What is the plot of Baahubali: The Epic?
The first film centres on Mahendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas), who was raised in a village before returning to the Kingdom of Mahishmathi. The second film explores the lives of Amarendra Baahubali (dual role of Prabhas) and explains why Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali. Later, Baahubali and his allies, led by Kattappa, go back to Mahishmathi to seek revenge against the king, Bhalladeva (played by Rana Daggubati.
Why SS Rajamouli removed Tamannaah Bhatia's romantic song from Baahubali: The Epic?
In the promotional chat with Prabhas and Rana, Rajamouli revealed that he removed the song sequence to keep the new version story-driven. "The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes," he added.
The makers have remastered the film by combining to blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one film, trimmed down to 3 hours and 44 minutes. Apart from Prabhas and Rana, the movie also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia.
