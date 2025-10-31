Baahubali The Epic X Review: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas's Film Is A ‘Nostalgic, Emotional Cinematic Experience’

Baahubali The Epic X Review: SS Rajamouli treated Baahubali fans with a jumbo creation of its franchise nearly a decade after it first hit screens. The filmmaker’s two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), has been re-released as a single grand film on October 31.

Following its release, Prabhas' starrer has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some call it an "unnecessary revisit," while others feel it beautifully revives "the same emotions.”

Baahubali: The Epic worth giving time?

Taking to their X account, many critics and netizens share their reactions after watching the 3-hour 44-minute movie.

One user wrote, “Legendary stuff Man. Top tier movie experience. Metreon IMAX was screaming. The editing was so fire especially the entire 2nd half was perfect. Loved the new frames and scenes they added especially the Nassar dialogues in Shivudu entry to Mahishmathi🔥🔥 #BaahubaliTheEpic”

Another wrote, “A decade later, Baahubali still reigns supreme The combined cut flows like one masterpiece — no dull moment, just pure cinema. That interval tease, that climax emotion… unmatched. Thank you, Team @BaahubaliMovie , for redefining Indian cinema. #Baahubali #Rebelwood”

Another shared the rating, “#BahubaliTheEpicReview Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ After watching Bahubali: The Epic, one thing is once again proven,the Baahubali series is the greatest creation in Indian cinema. It’s a masterpiece crafted with sheer passion and madness.”

Another wrote, “Wow... Speechless... This is the very definition of epic. @ssrajamouli's BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC is one of the most gorgeous, gargantuan, rousing, maximalist, and unforgettable cinematic epics ever put to screen. A 4-hour mythological masterpiece of sight and sound. @BaahubaliMovie”