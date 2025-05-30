Bhairavam X Review: Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Mano And Nara Rohith's Film Fails To Impress, Netizens Call It 'Below Average and Unengaging'

Bhairavam X Review: Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nara Rohith and Manchu Manoj action film has finally hit the theatres today, May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, this Telugu action drama is a remake of Soori's Garudan. The original film's success created excitement among audiences. However, as it hit cinemas, movie buffs and critics watched the first-day-first-show and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter), and they didn’t seem amused.

Bhairavam hit or flop?

Manchu Manoj made his comeback with Bhairavam, but it seems fans didn’t embrace it warmly. On X, a user commented, “Bhairavam feels like a film that doesn’t quite know what it wants to be. With its predictable story beats and a laggy slow second half, it tests your patience more than your nerves. The raw emotional depth of the original (#Garudan) is completely undermined in this version, as the director drowns it in excessive melodrama and forced sentiment. You can happily skip this one unless you’re a die-hard fan of the three actors.”

Another user shared, “#Bhairavam starts off uneven…few filler scenes in between…director changes gears midway…keeps the proceedings engaging and ends with a good mass interval block…All 3 actors are too good on screen.”

All about Bhairavam

The film Bhairavam features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu in the lead roles, with Jayasudha, Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai, Sampath Raj, and Aanandi among the supporting cast. Vijay Kanakamedala directed and wrote the film, while KK Radhamohan produced it.