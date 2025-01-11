Big Relief For Allu Arjun, Nampally Court Exempts Pushpa 2 Star To Appear Before Police Every Sunday

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: In the latest development, Allu Arjun, who was asked to appear before Chikkadpalli police every Sunday, has been exempted from the condition. The Nampally Court has granted the actor exemption from appearing and signing before Chikkadpalli police every Sunday. The reason behind this action is security. This decision came after Allu Arjun's lawyer requested the court before his scheduled appearance at the police station tomorrow, January 12.

Following the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule, Allu Arjun landed in major trouble when he paid a visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 to watch the movie with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His appearance at the theatre created a stampede situation causing the death of a 35-year-old woman, and her 8-year-old son got seriously injured. In relation to this, the actor was arrested from his residence on December 13. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week bail and Allu Arjun returned home after spending a night in Chanchalguda jail. The actor filed for a regular bail petition which was scheduled to be heard in court today, December 30.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded to hit the theatres on January 17

The reloaded version was supposed to hit the theatres on January 11, but the makers delayed the release due to technical issues. Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from 17th January and not from 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi everyone. The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments." The reloaded version has an extra 20 minutes of footage.