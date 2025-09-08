Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Full List Of Contestants, Theme, And More About Nagarjuna's Reality Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Full List Of Contestants, Theme, Premiere Date And More About Nagarjuna's Reality Show | Image: X

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Season 9 of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on September 7 on JioHotstar and Star Maa. The show welcomed 15 contestants, including 9 celebrities and 6 commoners. For the first time, commoners joined the competition. Here’s everything you need ot know before watching the show.

What is the theme of Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

The theme for this year’s Bigg Boss Telugu is double houses. During the premiere, Nagarjuna revealed a twist: the commoner contestants will live in the main Bigg Boss house as the Owners, while the celebrities will stay in the second house with fewer amenities as the Tenants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs on Star Maa at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on weekends. It is also available for 24/7 streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Who are the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 commoner contestants?

Kalyan Padala: Kalyan, an army veteran turned influencer, earned his place on the show through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha.

Harita Harish: Harish, a YouTuber famous for comedy skits, entered Agnipariksha as the Masked Man.

Demon Pavan: Pavan, known online as Demon Pavan, creates fitness content and loves anime.

Sreeja Dammu: Sreeja, a vlogger, shares dance and lifestyle videos.

Priya Shetty: Priya, a doctor by profession, has always dreamed of becoming an actor.

Maryada Manish: Manish, the co-founder of the startup Fello, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Who are the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 celebrity contestants?

Thanuja Puttaswamy: Thanuja is a television actor recognised for her roles in Mounaragam, Agnipariksha, and Legally Veer.

Flora Saini: Flora, also known as Asha Saini or Mayuri, has appeared in many South Indian and Hindi films. She was last seen in Rana Naidu and The Trial.

Sanjjanaa Galrani: Sanjjanaa, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada films, was arrested in a drug case in 2020 but received relief in March this year.

Emmanuel: Popularly called Jabardasth Emmanuel, he is known for his skits on the TV show Jabardasth.

Shrasti Verma: Shrasti began her career as an assistant choreographer to Jani Master, who faced sexual abuse allegations last year. She later moved into acting and worked in a film with him.

Bharani Shankar: Bharani gained fame through the TV show Karthika Deepam and also appeared in films like Aaviri, Dheera, and Waltair Veerayya.

Rithu Chowdary: Rithu became known for her roles in the TV shows Prema Entha Madhuram and Inti Guttu. She also acted in the film Mouname Ishtam.

Ramu Rathod: Ramu, an independent artist and folk singer, is known for rustic songs such as Pacha Bottu and Diya Diya Re.

Suman Setty: Suman rose to fame as a comedian after the 2004 film 7G Brundavan Colony.