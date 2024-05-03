Advertisement

Remo D'Souza, Kruti Mahesh, Bosco Martis, Vijay Ganguly, Ganesh Acharya, and Shakti Mohan recently came together for a choreographers conference on the YouTube channel Nritya Shakti. The group discussed various components of choreography and also expressed disappointment in filmmakers who refuse to add their names to the credit section even when the songs they work on go on to become massive hits and win awards. Citing RRR choreographer Prem Rakshit as an example, Bosco Martis highlighted the lack of recognition even after the song he choreographed went on to win an Oscar.

Bosco Martis expresses shock over RRR choreographer’s lack of recognition

During the talk, Bosco mentioned how crucial it is for the team behind a movie to make sure that everyone is given credit for what they have done. He said, “I was shocked…Naatu Naatu, the song was celebrated at the Oscars. So, I was like why was the choreographer not celebrated? That song was performed at the Oscars, they performed those steps that he created. When you get that platform, you make sure that you are visible, that you are celebrated because you have put in a lot of effort and hard work, and not only India, but the world danced to that song.”

Remo chimed in support and added how no actor, no director or music composer mentioned Prem Rakshit’s name, even in their acceptance speech. However, that is not true. During the Oscar ceremony, while the choreographer skipped the event, MM Keeravani who accepted the award for Naatu Naatu did mention his name in his speech.

He said in his winning speech, “This award belongs in order of priority to my brother and the film’s director SS Rajamouli for his vision and constant trust. In order of priority…Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song and without him, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Bosco Martis, Remo D'Souza, Ganesh Acharya list songs they were not given credit for

Bosco mentioned that his name was not mentioned in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song Senorita which fetched him a National Award. Remo also recalled not being credited for the song Batameez Dil which became massively popular. In a most recent instance, Ganesh Acharya revealed that the makers skipped his name in the song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.