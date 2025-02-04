Boycott Pooja Hegde: Upset Allu Arjun Fans Demand Apology From Her For Calling Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 'Tamil Film'

Pooja Hegde is receiving praise for her role in the recently released Bollywood film Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. However, criticism came her way when she called Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, her biggest commercial hit to date, a Tamil film. Allu Arjun fans were left furious as Pooja made this huge blunder. Amid trolling from Tollywood fans, the actress is yet to make a statement about her slip-up.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in a still from Ala Vaikunthapurramulo | Image: X

Pooja Hegde's slip of the tongue invites fans' fury

In one of her interviews, Pooja said that Ala Vaikunthapurramulo was not a pan-India film but was watched by the Hindi audiences. However, while making this remark, she referred to it as a Tamil film, when in fact it's not. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial is a Telugu film which released in 2020. Pooja's goof-up made her trend on social media with many demanding an apology from her. "How could she be so wrong about her film? questioned one social media user. Another one said, "This is nonsense."

“Actually, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is a Tamil film and not a PAN Indian film. But it was watched by the Hindi audience, too. In my opinion, if the work is good, it will reach more people,” Pooja had said. The fact that she forgot the language of the film sparked criticism among the Telugu audiences.

Pooja's Deva performs decently well at the box office