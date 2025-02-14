Brahma Anandam X Review: Brahmanandam's Son Raja Goutham Delivers In His Debut Film? Know Public Verdict

Brahma Anandam X Review: Raja Goutham, Brahmanandam and Vennela Kishore starrer Brahma Anandam released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The film's early reviews are doing the rounds on social media, with fans hailing the Telugu comedy-drama for Brahmanandam's performance and his comic timing.

What's the public review of Brahma Anandam?

"Brahma Anandam is a beautiful film, and in some ways, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day movie. It’s got warmth, humor, and a story that just works. The meme references? Effortless. The emotions? Right on target," a social media user wrote about the film. Another one commented, "Comedy ki Brahma, Cinema ki Anandam (sic)."

Meanwhile, some negative reviews of the film have also been floated, with fans urging Brahmanandam to retire rather than choose "disappointing scripts" like Brahma Anandam. "As A Huge Fan of Brahmi ..A kind Request sir please Retire from movies," read a review of the comedy-drama.

What is Brahma Anandam about?

The film follows Anand, Brahma, and his friend Giri as they embark on a journey to the village of Burradupalem. Why have they come here, and what is it that they want? All unfolds as their adventures unfold in this quirky tale with emotional high points. The film has triggered huge interest in audiences as Brahmanandam’s son, Raja Goutham, is making his debut as a hero with this film in Telugu cinema. Moreover, Brahmanandam himself will be seen playing a grandfather to his son in the film.