BREAKING: Allu Arjun Gets Bail in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun Bail: The Nampally court pronounced its verdict today, December 3, on the regular bail petition of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theater stampede case. It is known that the High Court has already granted him interim bail for 4 weeks in this case. Following this, Chikkadapalli police filed a counter-petition in the Nampally court against Allu Arjun's regular bail petition in the same case. Allu Arjun's lawyer Niranjan Reddy told the court that Allu Arjun has no connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede incident. He clarified that the BNS Section 105 registered by the police in connection with Revathi's death is not applicable against him. In the wake of the High Court having already granted interim bail, he has requested to be granted regular bail.