Samantha's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away, Actress Pens Emotional Note

On November 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to pen a heartbreaking note for her father. The actress' father Joseph Prabhu breathed his last today. The cause of his death remains unknown. The news comes just days after Samantha spoke about her relationship with her father in an interview.

Samantha pens a heartbreaking note for her father

On November 29, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share the news of her father's demise. She wrote in the note, “Until we meet again, Dad," accompanied by a broken heart emoji. The actress was born to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai.



A screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post | Image: Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's father Joseph was a Telugu anglo-Indian. His age and cause of death are not known. The actress shared an estranged relationship with her father and rarely made a comment about him in public. Joseph is survived by his wife Ninette, Samantha and the actress' two elder brothers.

When Samantha spoke about her relationship with her father

Just last week, the Citadel Honey Bunny fame spoke about the bond she shared with her father in an interview. The actress made a rare comment on her ‘strained’ relationship with him. She mentioned how her issues with validation and insecurity stemmed from the relationship.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's family at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya | Image: X