Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 02:04 IST

WATCH: Chiranjeevi’s FIRST Reaction to Padma Vibhushan Honour

Chiranjeevi took to his official X handle to share a video of himself, reacting to the Padma Vibhushan honour.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian cinema veterans Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma were among 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 announced on the eve of Republic Day. Vyjayantimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Now, the megastar has reacted to the honour and shared a video on social media handles.

Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan's honour

Chiranjeevi took to his official X handle to share a video of himself, reacting to the Padma Vibhushan honour. In the video, he said, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career,  I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

He added, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”  

Actress Vyjyanthimala too will be honoured with the award for her contribution to Indian art. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

