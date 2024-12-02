Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Dons Red For Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding With Chay

#Chayso Wedding Update: The pre-wedding festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in full swing. The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Ahead of the big day, the bride-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala goes classic in red for pre-wedding ceremony

On December 2, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her pre-wedding festivity. The bride-to-be looked ravishing in a traditional red outfit. She shared photos with her family members and others from the wedding party.

Sobhita shared the photos with the caption, “Pelli Kuthuru”. The pre-wedding festivity is a traditional function that holds significant cultural importance in parts of South India. The ceremony is for the bride and her family. Held days before the wedding, the bride is gifted the wedding jewellery on this day. Family elderly bless the bride and wish her luck for the new chapter of her life. The ceremony is filled with laughter, music, dance, and delicious food, creating a festive atmosphere that adds to the overall celebration.

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya haldi ceremony

Ahead of the big day, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities on November 29. Ahead of the wedding, there are several pre-wedding festivities held as per Indian traditions. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also partook in the pre-wedding haldi festivity. Family members of both the bride and groom-to-be were present at the occasion.