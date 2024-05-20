Advertisement

Actor Vishnu Manchu is currently at the Cannes Film Festival for the unveiling of the teaser for his upcoming epic action film, Kannappa. The teaser launch is set to take place at the prestigious Olympia theatre. Meanwhile, the team of Kannappa has graced the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga.

Kannappa team at Cannes

The team of Kannappa also attended the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner and featuring Costner and Sienna Miller. M Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu, accompanied by his wife Viranica, and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva, added their star power to the event. Vishnu Manchu stood out with his striking appearance, donning a custom black tuxedo designed by Atelier Viranica. The look was styled by Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain.

The highly anticipated premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga” was graced by @themohanbabu, @iVishnuManchu, his wife @vinimanchu, & @PDdancing#VishnuManchu is in #Cannes2024 to showcase the teaser of #Kannappa🏹, set to take place this evening at the Olympia theatre.… pic.twitter.com/KVj8MJyZOL — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie)

Who will unveil the teaser of Kannappa at Cannes?

Vishnu Manchu, who has both acted in and helmed the film, will release the teaser at the Olympia Theatre on the French Riviera. Talking about launching the highly anticipated film's trailer at Cannes, Vishnu told IANS, "We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of Kannappa on the esteemed stage of the Cannes Film Festival."

Unveiling the Teaser: #Kannappa🏹 takes center stage by releasing its teaser at the 77th #CannesFilmFestival marking a global milestone in Indian cinema.@ivishnumanchu @24FramesFactory @avaentofficial @KannappaMovie#TheWorldOfKannappa #KannappaTeaser #KannappaMovie… pic.twitter.com/IBGl70J9FA — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie)

He added, "Cannes serves as the ideal platform to showcase our production to a global audience. By bringing our rich Indian history to the global platform, we aim to enlighten audiences worldwide about the timeless tales and cultural heritage that our film encapsulates."

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, Telugu star Prabhas and his Kannada cinema counterparty, Shiva Rajkumar. Meanwhile, the film is a fantasy drama based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.