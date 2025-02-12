ChaySo's Romantic Moment Viral! Sobhita Dhulipala Blushes As Naga Chaitanya Calls Her 'Bujji Thalli' At Thandel Success Event

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made a stunning appearance together at Thandel’s success event. The couple were joined by Nagarjuna who serves as the Chief Guest at the event. Amid this, a video of the Chay calling his wife lovingly calling Bujji Thalli has now gone viral.

Video of Naga Chaitanya addressing Sobhita Dhulipala by her nickname goes viral

The viral clip was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram showcased Naga and Sobhita entering the premises together. When Chay started reciting the Bujji Thalli dialogue from his latest film Thandel, the actress couldn’t stop blushing.

Fans thronged the comment section and gushed how they look so cute and fabulous together. One user wrote, “Simplicity of this couple”. Another user wrote, “Both are looking fabulous”. “They are made for each other lovely”, wrote the third user.

Did you know due to nickname Bujji Thalli, Sobhita Dhulipala was upset with Naga Chaitanya ?

During the pre-release event of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Sobhita Dhulipala was hurt because her nick name Bujji Thalli was used in the upcoming acute film. He said, “I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her Bujji Thalli at home. I told Chandoo this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film.”

File photo of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya | Source: Instagram