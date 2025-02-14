Cheerharanjeevi: Netizens Compare Chiranjeevi With Udit Narayan As Old Video Of Tollywood Star With Pooja Hegde Resurfaces

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi sparked controversy with his comments about wanting a grandson to continue his family's legacy. The popular star is facing a backlash on social media for his comments seen as 'sexist' by many. Meanwhile, an old video of the Tollywood veteran has resurfaced in which he was seen getting close to Pooja Hegde, which many thought made the actress uncomfortable. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was also present at the event. The clip is from the promotion of his 2022 film Acharya.

Chiranjeevi was flayed for his sexist remarks during Brahma Anandam promotions | Image: X

Did Chiranjeevi make Pooja Hegde uncomfortable?

During the media interaction session of Acharya when the photographers started clicking the team pictures, Pooja Hegde was seen leaving the stage after posing with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. The actress seemingly didn't notice that the photographers were still asking her for a few more snaps. Chiranjeevi who saw this, pulled her back and tried to wrap his arms around her for a click. This gesture of the star grabbed eyeballs as the video was circulated widely on social media.

Chiranjeevi courts controversy with 'sexist' remark

Chiranjeevi recently expressed his desire for a grandson to carry forward his legacy. Critics accused him of implying that only a male heir could carry forward his family’s legacy. Chiranjeevi's remark that he feels like the warden of a ladies’ hostel when his granddaughters are around him also drew the ire of many social media users.

Chiranjeevi and Brahmanandam at Brahma Anandam event | Image: X