Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda recently attended an event organised by Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF) in Hyderabad. At the ceremony, the two sat down together and recalled facing humiliation during the early days of their carrer. They also talked about how they still maintain their middle class values despite stardom.

Chiranjeevi reveals facing humiliation in the industry

During the event, Chiranjeevi recalled a moment of humiliation on the sets of a film that fueled his dream of becoming a superstar. He said, "I was working with prominent actors like Jagayya and Sarada, apart from numerous junior artists. I was yelled at on set one day. ‘Do you think you’re a superstar?’ they asked me. I felt humiliated, it wasn’t okay I was talked to like that." He added, "However, that was the day I decided I would become a superstar. I used the incident to fuel my ambition. Only I know how hard I’ve worked to be here today."

The Reason Why He Called As Mega Star #Chiranjeevi ❤️🛐 pic.twitter.com/zuDQr9m2yF — 𝗛𝗮.𝗿𝘆🍁 (@KabiVskyKabiRum) April 1, 2024

An interesting habit of both #VijayDeverakonda and #Chiranjeevi is the use of rinse-out shampoo bottles. pic.twitter.com/HpJgffMp1I — Team Deverakonda (@TeamDeverakonda) March 31, 2024

Chiranjeevi and Vijay admit being 'middle-class' from the inside

Both Chiranjeevi and Vijay have come a long way in their careers, but at the event the two admitted being "middle class" on the inside. Vijay said, "My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away."

Chiranjeevi agreed and said that he also does the same. He said, "I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water."