×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Chiranjeevi Agrees With Vijay Deverakonda On Being 'Middle Class' On The Inside: Was Humiliated...

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi recalled a moment of humiliation on the sets of a film that fueled his dream of becoming a superstar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi and Vijay
Chiranjeevi and Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda recently attended an event organised by Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF) in Hyderabad. At the ceremony, the two sat down together and recalled facing humiliation during the early days of their carrer. They also talked about how they still maintain their middle class values despite stardom.

Chiranjeevi reveals facing humiliation in the industry

During the event, Chiranjeevi recalled a moment of humiliation on the sets of a film that fueled his dream of becoming a superstar. He said, "I was working with prominent actors like Jagayya and Sarada, apart from numerous junior artists. I was yelled at on set one day. ‘Do you think you’re a superstar?’ they asked me. I felt humiliated, it wasn’t okay I was talked to like that." He added, "However, that was the day I decided I would become a superstar. I used the incident to fuel my ambition. Only I know how hard I’ve worked to be here today."

 

 

Chiranjeevi and Vijay admit being 'middle-class' from the inside

Both Chiranjeevi and Vijay have come a long way in their careers, but at the event the two admitted being "middle class" on the inside. Vijay said, "My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away."

Chiranjeevi agreed and said that he also does the same. He said, "I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water."

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

4 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

6 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

8 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

8 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

9 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

10 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

10 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

11 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

12 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

13 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

14 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

15 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

17 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

18 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

18 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

20 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 3

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo