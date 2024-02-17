Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:07 IST
Chiranjeevi Attends A Wedding In US, Poses With Venkatesh Daggubati In Viral Photos
Chiranjeevi shared a photo with Venkatesh Dagubatti from a wedding they attended in the USA. Producer Allu Arvind, Mythri Naveen and TG also attended the event.
Chiranjeevi is currently in the US. The Tollywood Megastar jetted off to the foreign land with his wife a few days back taking time off from the shoot of Vishwambhara, which is progressing at a brisk pace. It has now been revealed that Chiranjeevi was in the US for a close friend's wedding. Images from the time were shared on social media and featured the Bholaa Shankar star with Venkatesh Daggubati. The viral photos have got fans asking for a movie collaboration.
Viral moment of Tollywood stars captured on camera
Tollywood legends met at a wedding in the US and Chiranjeevi posted the picture on his social media handles. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, producers Allu Arvind, Mythri Naveen and TG Vishwa Prasad can also be seen in the adorable pictures.
Chirajeevi posted the photos on social media writing, "Delighted to join the wedding celebrations of our very dear friend Kumar Koneru’s son Kiran Koneru and Shaitalya Sree and blessed the new couple! The happiness doubled as our @venkateshdaggubati also joined us."
Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan award and upcoming movies
Chiranjeevi was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”. Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared a video thanking everyone after he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.
On the work front, Chiranjeevi has been busy with Vishwambhara shoot. It is said to be a sci-fi action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Trisha co-stars opposite him in the Tollywood star's 156th film.
