English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Chiranjeevi Attends A Wedding In US, Poses With Venkatesh Daggubati In Viral Photos

Chiranjeevi shared a photo with Venkatesh Dagubatti from a wedding they attended in the USA. Producer Allu Arvind, Mythri Naveen and TG also attended the event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:Chiranjeevi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiranjeevi is currently in the US. The Tollywood Megastar jetted off to the foreign land with his wife a few days back taking time off from the shoot of Vishwambhara, which is progressing at a brisk pace. It has now been revealed that Chiranjeevi was in the US for a close friend's wedding. Images from the time were shared on social media and featured the Bholaa Shankar star with Venkatesh Daggubati. The viral photos have got fans asking for a movie collaboration.  

Viral moment of Tollywood stars captured on camera

Tollywood legends met at a wedding in the US and Chiranjeevi posted the picture on his social media handles. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, producers Allu Arvind, Mythri Naveen and TG Vishwa Prasad can also be seen in the adorable pictures.

Chirajeevi posted the photos on social media writing, "Delighted to join the wedding celebrations of our very dear friend Kumar Koneru’s son Kiran Koneru and Shaitalya Sree and blessed the new couple! The happiness doubled as our @venkateshdaggubati also joined us."

Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan award and upcoming movies

Chiranjeevi was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”. Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared a video thanking everyone after he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has been busy with Vishwambhara shoot. It is said to be a sci-fi action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Trisha co-stars opposite him in the Tollywood star's 156th film.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

an hour ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

2 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

2 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

19 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

19 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maximise your motor insurance with these add-ons

    Business News23 minutes ago

  2. Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy

    Info24 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Rape Section Added Against TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides

    Politics News27 minutes ago

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS on GSLV F14 From Sriharikota

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19

    Videos34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo