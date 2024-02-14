English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Chiranjeevi Takes A Break From Vishwambhara Shoot, Jets Off On Valentine’s Vacation | VIRAL PHOTO

Chiranjeevi took to his social media account to share a wish for his wife Surekha on Valentine's Day and share an update on the Vishwambhara shoot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:Chiranjeevi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vishwambhara. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on January 10, 2025, and also stars Trisha in the lead role. Amid the shooting, the megastar has decided to take a short break and is off to a vacation with wife. 

Chiranjeevi takes a break from Vishwambhara's shoot 

On February 14, Chiranjeevi took to his X (officially Twitter) account to share a photo with his wife Surekha. The actor shared the selfie with his wife from inside an aeroplane. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned that he had taken a break from the shoot of his film to take a short trip. 

Chiranjeevi shared that he has jetted off to the USA for a brief holiday. He shared the photo on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and extended wishes of the same with his fans. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentines Day to All.” 

Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara locks release date 

Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara has locked its release date. The Mallidi Vassishta directorial will be hitting the big screens on January 10, arriving on the occasion of Sankranthi 2025. The makers also shared a new teaser poster of the film, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

In the new poster, a man's silhouette appeared as he walked into what seemed like a time portal. The film was earlier speculated to hit the big screens in early January and the same has been confirmed by the producers, UV Creations. The text on the film's poster read, "When myths collide, legends rise." The shoot of the film is currently in progress and Chiranjeevi recently shared a video of his gruelling training for the film.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

13 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement