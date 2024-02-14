Chiranjeevi Takes A Break From Vishwambhara Shoot, Jets Off On Valentine’s Vacation | VIRAL PHOTO

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vishwambhara. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on January 10, 2025, and also stars Trisha in the lead role. Amid the shooting, the megastar has decided to take a short break and is off to a vacation with wife.

Chiranjeevi takes a break from Vishwambhara's shoot

On February 14, Chiranjeevi took to his X (officially Twitter) account to share a photo with his wife Surekha. The actor shared the selfie with his wife from inside an aeroplane. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned that he had taken a break from the shoot of his film to take a short trip.

Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentines Day to All 💝 !! pic.twitter.com/zAAZVHjjFG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 14, 2024

Chiranjeevi shared that he has jetted off to the USA for a brief holiday. He shared the photo on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and extended wishes of the same with his fans. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentines Day to All.”

Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara locks release date

Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara has locked its release date. The Mallidi Vassishta directorial will be hitting the big screens on January 10, arriving on the occasion of Sankranthi 2025. The makers also shared a new teaser poster of the film, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

In the new poster, a man's silhouette appeared as he walked into what seemed like a time portal. The film was earlier speculated to hit the big screens in early January and the same has been confirmed by the producers, UV Creations. The text on the film's poster read, "When myths collide, legends rise." The shoot of the film is currently in progress and Chiranjeevi recently shared a video of his gruelling training for the film.