Published 23:49 IST, January 3rd 2025
Chiranjeevi Charging Whopping ₹75 Crore As Fees For Director Srikanth Odela's Next Project?
Chiranjeevi has reportedly charged the highest renumeration in his career for director Srikanth Odela's upcoming project. It is touted to be a gangster drama.
Chiranjeevi is one of the few stars who has enjoyed incredible longevity throughout their career. The Megastar started off acting in 1978 with the likes of Pranam Khareedu (1978) and Punadhirallu (1979. Now, in recent report Chiranjeevi will be collaborating with director Srikanth Odela for a film. But the interesting part is the Indra actor has charged a massive payout for the same.
Chiranjeevi charges massive remuneration for Srikanth’s project?
According to a report in Siasat, Chiranjeevi has charged ₹75 crore for the upcoming project. Reportedly, this amount is likely to be the highest payout in Chiranjeevi’s entire career so far. As per reports, a significant portion of the amount has already been paid to him.
What do we know about Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela’s project?
According to reports, the upcoming film is touted to be a gangster drama which is set in the 90s. His role in the film will be match his style and age, but at the same time will remain unique. Reportedly, the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.
Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. It will star Trisha, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The film is schedule to release in theatres on January 10 this year. He was last seen in Bhola Shankar in 2023
