Veteran actor Chiranjeevi will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award in New Delhi on Thursday, May 9. He has been bestowed with, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala. The actor reached in the capital of the city earlier today, accompanied by his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan reach Delhi ahead of the Padma award ceremony

The Waltair Veerayya was seen boarding a private jet dressed in a dark blue t-shirt and denim jeans. Ram Charan, on the other hand, was seen in a sea-green shirt as he made his exit from the Delhi airport. Upasana wore a beige dress and carried a yellow handbag with her outfit.

Setting off for Delhi, #Megastar @KChiruTweets gears up to receive the prestigious #PadmaVibhushan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.#ChiranjeeviKonidela #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/YAO6fcgQvA — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes)

Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan, along with his wife @upasanakonidela, landed in Delhi to attend the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award ceremony honoring Mega Star @KChiruTweets Garu.#GlobalStarRamCharan #RamCharan #Chiranjeevi #PadmaVibhushanMegastarChiranjeevi #UpasanaKonidela pic.twitter.com/9zaleYnJkH — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka)

Chiranjeevi has previously also reacted to this honour and shared a video clip on his X handle. He said, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

More about Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin and Gang Leader. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

The Padma awardees also included late Tamil actor-politician Vijayakanth as well as veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and Pyarelal Sharma, who have all been bestowed with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.