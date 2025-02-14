Chiranjeevi Rules Out Active Role In Politics, Hands Over The Baton To Brother Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi will be seen in Vishwambhara next | Image: Republic

Dispelling speculation about his political career, superstar Chiranjeevi has said he will stay away from politics for the rest of his life and continue to keep films close to his heart.

Speaking at a film event in Hyderabad Tuesday night, he said his younger brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is taking forward his political ideals and service motto.

"For the rest of this birth I will keep films close to my heart and serve the film industry, staying away from politics," he said.

He said many people are having doubts whether he would be active in politics again as some big leaders appear to be keen on bringing him on board.

"There is no (plan) to take to politics. So, don't have such doubts," he said.

Chiranjeevi (69) made a grand entry into politics in 2008 launching the Praja Rajyam Party which merged with the Congress in 2011.

The veteran actor had also served as Union Minister during the UPA regime.

There has been some speculation of late about Chiranjeevi becoming active in politics again.