Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi is all set to release in theatres on January 20, 2025. The film will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Recently, it has been reported that Chiranjeevi and the team of Vishwambhara have finished shooting for a "first-of-its-kind" action sequence in the film.

Fans to witness an action spectacle in Vishwambhara

As per a report by Aakashavaani, Chiranjeevi and his team have finished shooting for a first-of-its-kind interval action sequence. The action block was being shot for the last 26 days in a set with a massive 54 ft. Hanuman statue. The film which involves high-end VFX with the story set in a fantasy world is getting ready to release in theatres during Sankranthi 2025.

What do we know about Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara?

According to 123 Telugu, megastar Chiranjeevi will play a man named Dorababu in the Vasistha-directed film. The megastar will be shown in a larger-than-life avatar, revealing a different side of the actor. Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan will be essaying a dual role in the Mallidi Vasishta directorial. The actress has reportedly already kickstarted her work on the project. Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan is not the only female face of prominence in Vishwambhara. Esha Chawla and Ramya Pasupaleti (the latter being of Husharu fame) will be serving as parallel leads in the film.

Trisha Krishnan and Chiranjeevi with MM Keeravaani | Image: X

According to reports, the film will cost between ₹150 and ₹200 crore. MM Keeravaani, an Oscar-winning music composer, will compose songs for the film. Aside from Chiranjeevi, the makers have not revealed any information about the film's other cast members. Vishwambhara makers are preparing for a Sankranthi release. The film will most likely compete with films starring Nagarjuna and Sharwanand, among others, for the festive season of 2025.