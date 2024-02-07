Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan, who is playing the lead role in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, joined the sets of the film on Monday. The team welcomed her warmly on location and a picture of Chiranjeevi offering a bouquet to her went viral. The Leo actress likened it to "homecoming" as she posed all smiles in the picture with the Tollywood Megastar.

Trisha begins shoot of Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara

In a video shared by the makers, Trisha was seen exiting her vanity van. He was greeted by director Mallidi Vasishta. Later she shared a hug with Chiranjeevi, who presented her a bouquet of flowers. Trisha wore a red and black saree and seemingly teasing her look in the film.