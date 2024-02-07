Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Chiranjeevi, Trisha Reunite After 18 Years As Leo Actress Joins Vishwambhara Shoot

Chiranjeevi & Trisha have reunited for Vishwambhara 18 years after their first movie Stalin. The two actors will shoot major sequences in the ongoing schedule.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan
Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan, who is playing the lead role in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, joined the sets of the film on Monday. The team welcomed her warmly on location and a picture of Chiranjeevi offering a bouquet to her went viral. The Leo actress likened it to "homecoming" as she posed all smiles in the picture with the Tollywood Megastar.

Trisha begins shoot of Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara

In a video shared by the makers, Trisha was seen exiting her vanity van. He was greeted by director Mallidi Vasishta. Later she shared a hug with Chiranjeevi, who presented her a bouquet of flowers. Trisha wore a red and black saree and seemingly teasing her look in the film.    

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement