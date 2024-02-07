Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:17 IST
Chiranjeevi, Trisha Reunite After 18 Years As Leo Actress Joins Vishwambhara Shoot
Chiranjeevi & Trisha have reunited for Vishwambhara 18 years after their first movie Stalin. The two actors will shoot major sequences in the ongoing schedule.
Trisha Krishnan, who is playing the lead role in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, joined the sets of the film on Monday. The team welcomed her warmly on location and a picture of Chiranjeevi offering a bouquet to her went viral. The Leo actress likened it to "homecoming" as she posed all smiles in the picture with the Tollywood Megastar.
Trisha begins shoot of Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara
In a video shared by the makers, Trisha was seen exiting her vanity van. He was greeted by director Mallidi Vasishta. Later she shared a hug with Chiranjeevi, who presented her a bouquet of flowers. Trisha wore a red and black saree and seemingly teasing her look in the film.
Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:17 IST
