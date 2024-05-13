Advertisement

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan not only share the same profession, but equitable admiration for each other's strong body of work, something which the father-son duo have often voiced. That being said, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan may just be looking at a major box office clash in the near future.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to clash at the box office?



For the unversed, post recovering from his knee surgery, Chiranjeevi has jumped right into the filming of Mallidi Vasishtha's Vishwambhara. Ram Charan on the other hand, ever since completing his global press tour for RRR's Oscars campaign, has been busy working on S Shankar's Game Changer.

The projected date for Vishwambhara's release thus far, as per the shared posters, stands somewhere in January of 2025. Game Changer on the other hand, has seen several ups and downs when it comes to its tentative release date - something which has been largely impacted by S Shankar prioritising his other big banner project, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. As per a Gulte report, Game Changer too now, is reportedly eyeing a release sometime in January next year - though there has been no official confirmation on this. If true, the Telugu box office will see a massive father-son clash at the movies.

Chiranjeevi was recently felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan



Earlier in May, Chiranjeevi was felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan, by President of India Draupadi Murmu. For the momentous occasion, the actor was accompanied by wife Sulekha, son Ram Charan, daughter Sushmita as well as daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The ceremony stood followed by a special dinner, hosted by Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah for all the Padma awardees.

Ram Charan had accompanied Chiranjeevi for the same. There is also picture doing the rounds of the internet which shows the father-son duo interacting with Amit Shah.