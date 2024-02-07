Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Seals Its Release Date With New Poster

Vishwambhara was earlier speculated to hit the big screens in early January and the same has been confirmed by the producers, UV Creations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishwambhara
Vishwambhara | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara has locked its release date. The Mallidi Vassishta directorial will be hitting the big screens on January 10, arriving on the occasion of Sankranthi 2025. The makers also shared a new teaser poster of the film, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

New teaser poster of Vishwambhara sets the tone for film

In the new poster, a man's silhouette appeared as he walked into what seemed like a time portal. The film was earlier speculated to hit the big screens in early January and the same has been confirmed by the producers, UV Creations. The text on the film's poster read, "When myths collide, legends rise." The shoot of the film is currently in progress and Chiranjeevi recently shared a video of his gruelling training for the film.

The music for Vishwambhara has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani and the lyrics are from Chandrabose. The duo is most famous for their Academy Award winning collaboration Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Chiranjeevi receives Padma Vibushan

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has also been conferred with Padma Vibushan. The 68-year-old actor’s name was announced among the Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day. He has been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala.

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

Some of his popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin and Gang Leader. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:21 IST

