Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Chiranjeevi Gears Up For His Next Film Vishwambhara, Shares Video Of His Intense Training Regime

Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi recently shared a video of himself training in the gym for the film Vishwambhara, which went on floors in November 2023.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi hits the gym
Chiranjeevi hits the gym | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi, who recently featured in Bhola Shankar, will next be seen in the movie titled Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the film will mark Chiranjeevi's 156th project in the film industry. Ahead of commencing the shoot of Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi shared a video of himself training for the film, which went on floors in November 2023.

 

Chiranjeevi gears up for Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for his next film Vishwambhara, which will hit the theatres on January 2025. Taking to his social media handle X, Chiranjeevi dropped a video of himself working out in a gym with extreme zeal. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Gearing up. And raring to go (sic)."

According to reports, Chiranjeevi will play the film's lead character, Dorababu. Mallidi Vasshista will direct, and MM Keeravani will compose the music for Vishwambhara. It is estimated to cost over ₹100 crore. The movie's remaining cast and crew have yet to be announced.

Chiranjeevi last appeared in director Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. He will begin filming for Vishwambhara soon, which will be directed by Vasshista Mallidi.

What do we know about Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara?

According to 123 Telugu, megastar Chiranjeevi will play a man named Dorababu in the Vasistha-directed film. The megastar will be shown in a larger-than-life avatar, revealing a different side of the actor.

According to reports, the film will cost between ₹150 and ₹200 crore. MM Keeravaani, an Oscar-winning music composer, will compose songs for the film. Aside from Chiranjeevi, the makers have not revealed any information about the film's other cast members. Vishwambhara makers are preparing for a Sankranthi release. The film will most likely compete with films starring Nagarjuna and Sharwanand, among others, for the festive season of 2025.  

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

