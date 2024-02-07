Advertisement

Chiranjeevi, who recently featured in Bhola Shankar, will next be seen in the movie titled Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the film will mark Chiranjeevi's 156th project in the film industry. Ahead of commencing the shoot of Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi shared a video of himself training for the film, which went on floors in November 2023.

Chiranjeevi gears up for Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for his next film Vishwambhara, which will hit the theatres on January 2025. Taking to his social media handle X, Chiranjeevi dropped a video of himself working out in a gym with extreme zeal. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Gearing up. And raring to go (sic)."

Gearing up .. And raring to go #Vishwambhara pic.twitter.com/VeUj0yhN35 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 1, 2024

According to reports, Chiranjeevi will play the film's lead character, Dorababu. Mallidi Vasshista will direct, and MM Keeravani will compose the music for Vishwambhara. It is estimated to cost over ₹100 crore. The movie's remaining cast and crew have yet to be announced.

What do we know about Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara?

According to 123 Telugu, megastar Chiranjeevi will play a man named Dorababu in the Vasistha-directed film. The megastar will be shown in a larger-than-life avatar, revealing a different side of the actor.

According to reports, the film will cost between ₹150 and ₹200 crore. MM Keeravaani, an Oscar-winning music composer, will compose songs for the film. Aside from Chiranjeevi, the makers have not revealed any information about the film's other cast members. Vishwambhara makers are preparing for a Sankranthi release. The film will most likely compete with films starring Nagarjuna and Sharwanand, among others, for the festive season of 2025.