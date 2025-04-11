CID: ACP Pradyuman's 'Death' A Gimmick For TRPs? Shivaji Satam To Re-enter Show, While Parth Samthaan Plays...

The crime drama show has been making headlines over reports of the changes in the cast. Through social media posts, the makers hinted that ACP Pradyumnan's character on the show, which has been headlining CID since its inception, has died. However, Shivaji Satam, who played the character, as well as others on the show, claimed not to know about the changes in the series casting. Amid this, actor Parth Samthaan confirmed that he will be entering the show as the new ACP - Ayushmann. Now, reports claim that Shivaji Satam's character is not dead and will make a comeback on the show.

Shivaji Satam back on CID?

Sources close to the production of CID have told Telly Chakkar that Shivaji Satam will re-enter the show. As per the report, the decision has been made keeping in mind the massive demands of the fans and the backlash faced by the makers. As soon as the reports of his exit surfaced, fans of the actor and the show took to social media to criticise the maker's decision to replace Satam. Reacting to the feedback, the CID makers are now planning a grand return of the actor on the show.



The reports have also claimed that Parth Samthan will also be a part of the show. The makers will introduce him as ACP Ayushmann, a new character on the show. However, no official confirmation or updates have been shared by the makers yet. Shivaji Satam, Parth Samthaan and other pivotal members of the cast have also not reacted to the news of ACP Pradyuman's return yet.

Parth Samthaan's first look as ACP Ayushmaan in CID out