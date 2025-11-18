Complaint Filed Against SS Rajamouli For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments At Varanasi Movie Teaser Launch

The Vanara Sena organisation has lodged a complaint accusing ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his remarks against Lord Hanuman during a recent promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film 'Varanasi,' police said on Tuesday.The filmmaker had participated on November 15 at the 'Globe Trotter' event to promote his film where he made the allegedly controversial remarks. According to a police official, they received the complaint filed by the Vanara Sena organisation at the Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As per the police official, "Yesterday we received a complaint from Vanarasena alleging that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu feelings by saying, 'I don't believe in God Hanuman,' at the Varanasi movie teaser launch in Ramoji Film City. So far, we have not registered a case."The police official said they were currently investigating the matter.