Jr NTR is celebrating his 41st birthday today, May 20, and on this special occasion, Mythri Movie Makers, a production house, has announced a new movie with the actor. Confirming the rumours, the actor has joined hands with director Prashanth Neel who has helmed hot movies such as KGF and Salaar.

Jr NTR to be next seen in Neel Prashanth's movie

Taking to X, the production house shared a poster and revealed that Jr NTR's yet-to-be-titled movie will go on the floors in August. It is touted to be a "powerhouse project". "Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @tarak9999 -Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project," read the caption. This will be NTR's 31st movie.

Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES' @tarak9999 ❤‍🔥



-Team #NTRNeel



Shoot begins from August 2024.



Brace yourself for a powerhouse project 🔥#HappyBirthdayNTR#PrashanthNeel @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/UcXsyzKVhd — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial)

The other details about the film are still under wraps.

Jr NTR is currently busy with War 2

The actor began with the shooting of War 2 last month. Several photos of the RRR actor donning a rugged look went viral. In the movie, he will be playing the role of an antagonist who will be seen at the loggerheads with Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir. The movie is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2025.

(A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, he is who is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated movie Devara: Part 1. It co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her Telugu debut. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist role. Apart from them, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain will be seen in supporting roles. Devara is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, coinciding with Dussehra.

The first part of this two-part film is set against coastal lands.