Cruel, Villainous: 5 Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Booked For Animal Sacrifice As 'Celebration' For Daaku Maharaaj Release

An FIR has been registered for the beheading of a goat by fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna for the movie release of Daaku Maharaj. This comes after PETA India filed a complaint upon learning that a group of men beheaded a goat for superstitious reasons to support the movie's release. PETA India worked with senior police officials of Tirupati district to register the FIR. The goat was killed outside Pratap Movie Theatre in Tata Nagar, Tirupati. The FIR was registered against five identified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.