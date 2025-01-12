Daaku Maharaaj X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Is A 'Well-crafted' Actioner, Say Netizens

Daaku Maharaaj X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action thriller has released in the theatres today, January 12. The movie created a heavy buzz online when makers unveiled the song Dabidi Dibidi. While the song received heavy criticism, the movie has turned out to be a mass entertainer. Movie buffs who watched the early show have flooded social media with positive reviews, particularly the background score. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli and stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Is Daaku Maharaaj worth watching?

Cinemagoers are busy praising the movie on X a user wrote, "Congratulations! The film reflects the immense hard work and effort you put in to make it a success. #NBK is roaring once again in theaters! There are no words to describe @MusicThaman's incredible music and BGM. Congratulations once again to Thaman, bro!"

Another wrote, “Balayya roaring on big screen. Thaman for Balayya proving again big time. Giving audience highest level of mansion house kick.”

A fan predicted the opening day earnings at the box office, ”Poster Quality Grand Release Today in Huge no of Screens..Biggest Openings Balayya Going to enter 100 Cr Share and 200 Cr Gross Memorable Sankranthi for Nandamuri Fans and Memorable Sankranthi to as well as Mega fans."

Another wrote, “He is the king He is the God of masses He is the combination of pure mass and pure soul He is the celebration He is a festival."

Dabidi Dibidi choreographers face massive criticism