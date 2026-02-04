Dacoit Averts Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 And Yash's Toxic, Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer To Now Hit Theatres On...

Adivi Sesh recently announced the complete wrap of Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on March 19. However, now the makers have decided to postpone the release by a month. According to a report in ANI, the movie is giving space to two big-budget movies - Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic.

Dacoit to now hit the theatres on...

According to ANI, the makers will now release Dacoit on April 10 to steer clear of a head-to-head clash with other major releases, including Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

A trade source called the movie "fair". Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the trade analyst said, "Staying true to that thought, the decision to move to April 10 comes from a place of fairness and clarity, ensuring that Dacoit gets its due spotlight while audiences can enjoy all films on their own terms. It also reflects strategic planning and thoughtful timing, focused on the film’s theatrical experience.”

Sesh recently wrapped up the final shooting schedule of the film and, in a statement, said, "Wrapping the final schedule of Dacoit feels both surreal and deeply emotional for me. This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally. From writing the first draft to now standing at the edge of completion, every phase has demanded complete honesty and commitment. We just wrapped up the last schedule, and there's a quiet sense of fulfillment that comes with knowing we've given this story everything we had."

He added, "Dacoit' is not just another film for me; it's a story that has stayed with me through the nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. As we head toward an its release in March, I feel incredibly grateful to be sharing this moment with the entire team who believed in the vision from day one."

All about Dacoit

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay were jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. In addition to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal, the film also features director Anurag Kashyap in a key role.