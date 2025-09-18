Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Part Of Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898AD Sequel, Confirms Producer

Kalki 2898 AD makers have finally reacted to Deepika Padukone being part of the sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, took to its official social media handle to clear the air. The production house announced that Deepika, who played a crucial role in the movie, will not be part of the upcoming sequel.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," read the post.

The movie also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

After the much-publicised exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over demands 8 hours work time, this is the second time Deepika Padukone has exited a movie which would have had Prabhas as his co-star.