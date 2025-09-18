Updated 18 September 2025 at 14:03 IST
Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Part Of Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898AD Sequel, Confirms Producer
Vyjayanthi Movies confirms Deepika Padukone will not be part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. After her key role in the first film with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the makers officially announce their decision.
Kalki 2898 AD makers have finally reacted to Deepika Padukone being part of the sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, took to its official social media handle to clear the air. The production house announced that Deepika, who played a crucial role in the movie, will not be part of the upcoming sequel.
"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," read the post.
The movie also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.
After the much-publicised exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over demands 8 hours work time, this is the second time Deepika Padukone has exited a movie which would have had Prabhas as his co-star.
After the birth of her daughter Dua, Deepika has only one confirmed upcoming release, which is going to be Allu Arjun’s untitled next.
18 September 2025