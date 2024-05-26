Advertisement

Jr NTR is currently in the last leg of filming for his big banner project, Devara: Part 1. The Kortala Siva directorial was initially eyeing a release on April 5. The same however, was shifted ahead to October. The film will now be seeing through a worldwide release on October 10, coinciding with the occasion of Dussera. In the run up to the same, some interesting information about Jr NTR's role in the film has now come through.

Details on Jr NTR's Devara character, revealed



Jr NTR will be leading Devara, the first part of which is set for a release come October. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Jr NTR's role in the film will be that of a quintessential protector. Assuming the role of a saviour, the actor's character will be seen taking on the protection of 10 villages along the seacoast, replete with treasures. When tens of thousands of masked gunmen gear up to steal the same, Jr NTR will be coming to the rescue, massacring them.

The first look from Devara's first single, Fear Song, is reportedly set around this theme of carnage. It must be noted, that the team thus far has been rather tight-lipped about the context of the film, wanting to keep it under wraps. Separately, Janhvi Kapoor will be Jr NTR's leading lady in the film - a project which will also be marking her official Tollywood debut.

What is next for Jr NTR?



While Devara is the film that is the earliest in Jr NTR's list of pending releases, the actor has at least two biggies in his kitty. Very recently, the actor flew down to Mumbai to commence filming for Ayan Mukerji's War 2, with Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Also in the works, is Prashanth Neel's NTR31, rumoured to be titled Dragon with Rashmika Mandanna being considered as the female lead.