The Koratala Siva helmed Devara has shaped up to be one of the year's most anticipated films. The pan-India project, with Jr NTR in the lead is slated for an early April release. The film however, is yet to enter post-production, still traversing the last leg of its filming schedule - more details on which have just come to light.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are currently filming for Devara in Hyderabad



As per a recent 123 Telugu report, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor have kickstarted one of their final schedules for Devara, currently underway in Hyderabad. The schedule will reportedly be two weeks long and is taking place in the city's Aluminum factory. The report also suggests how a special set for the schedule has been erected around the location.

Early January saw the release of the film's official teaser which gave a glimpse into the world of Devara. Additionally, the film is also heavily mounted on VFX, several shots from which made up the teaser. The shooting for Devara is currently around 80% complete as the team rushes to make its early April deadline.

What is Janhvi Kapoor's renumeration for Devara?



Recently, reports had been doing the rounds of the internet, as per which Janhvi Kapoor was charging a whooping ₹10 crores for her role in Devara. However, a recent 123 Telugu report has floated the figure of ₹6 crores as the actress' actual renumeration for the film. Devara will also be marking Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.

Starring Jr NTR and Janhvi in the lead, Devara will be releasing across two parts. Additionally, Jr NTR will be essaying a double role in the film which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist. Devara will be releasing on April 5.