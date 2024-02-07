Janhvi Hikes Fees For Devara? Here's The Truth About Actress Charging ₹10 Crore for Jr NTR Starrer

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is venturing into Telugu cinema with Jr NTR starrer Devara. The Koratala Siva directorial will release in 2 parts, with the first one hitting the big screens in April. Janhvi's role in the film has raised curiosity ever since the first look of the actress as a village lass was shared by the makers. Meanwhile, talks around her remuneration for the film have also been picking up pace.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Devara | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Clarity on Janhvi's fees for Devara

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Janhvi Kapoor is taking home ₹10 crore for Devara. However, according to report in 123 Telugu, the estimated fees of the actress for the film opposite Jr NTR is ₹6 crore. Nevertheless, the actress has certainly taken a hike in salary with her venture in South cinema. It remains to be seen how her role pans out in Devara Part 1. While the teaser of the film has only revealed glimpses of Jr NTR, Janhvi's look in the film, as revealed earlier by the makers in a working still, shows her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Janhvi 'feels at home' on Devara set

Earlier, Janhvi had revealed that shooting for Devara felt like being "at home" to her. She has shot for the film on sets in Hyderabad and Goa. "So I feel like when I came on to this set, ‘Okay, this is who I am’. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am hopefully going to do from now on."

Devara Part 1 will release on April 5 in multiple languages.