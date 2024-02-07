English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Devara: Jr NTR Starrer Likely To Be Postponed To Avoid Clash With Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on April 5.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
Devara | Image:Republic
  • 3 min read
Devara is one of the much-anticipated films of 2024. The film, which is claimed to be something never seen before in the history of Indian cinema, was eyeing for an April 5 release. However, according to sources, the makers of the period drama are planning to postpone the film. The reason behind the postponement of the Jr NTR starrer is said to be the clash at the box office with other big films.

Devara to be postponed?

According to sources, two big films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan are set to release around Eid. With two big films already eyeing an April release, it would be a risk for the makers of Devara to release their film around the same time, given its high budget.

According to Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel Devara, which is scheduled for an April 5 release, will find it tough to hold screens in the Hindi belt post-April 9 as two big films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have announced an Eid release. According to Kadel, Maidaan will most likely release on April 5 and the distributors in North will face a tough situation amidst Clash of Titans.

This will impact the screen counts of the films, and Devara being a non-Hindi film will have to face a decrease in screen counts in North India due to the release of original Hindi films.

To avoid the situation, Devara which will release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, will most likely postpone their film so that they will not have to compromise on the screen count not just in the South but also North and worldwide. While this is the buzz in the industry, the makers are yet to announce the change in release date officially.

What do we know about Devara?

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, will star Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. According to the film's producer, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara is going to be high on VFX and bigger than the British series Game Of Thrones. The makers have also promised an amazing underwater sequence, something that's never been seen before in Indian cinema. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

